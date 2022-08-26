

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur, who has starred in movies such as 'Airlift 'and' The Lunchbox ', recently got into a situation while travelling with Delta Air Lines when her baggage got misplaced.

Taking her frustration out on Twitter, the actress, who was travelling from Detroit to Mumbai, wrote, "@Delta, I've been informed your operations in India are no longer functional.Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation."

Here is the tweet posted by the actress:

@Delta I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation.pic.twitter.com/DZjibFdtty — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 26, 2022

She also shared a couple of pictures where she described her ordeal and wrote, "The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside, I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed privileged travel profile and access, what is even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this 90-hour and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with".

Here is the image shared by the actress:

Delta Airlines responded to the actor and shared a post where they wrote, "Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM - 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours."

Here is the tweet posted by the airlines:

Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM - 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours. — Delta (@Delta) August 26, 2022

On the work front, the actress has been basking in the success of her movie 'Dasvi', in which she co-starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.