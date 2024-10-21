Advertisement
Nimrit Kaur Makes Rare Appearance Amid Dating Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan, Netizens Troll Her

Nimrit Kaur faces huge trolling amid speculations of Abhishek Bachchan cheating wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nimrit Kaur Makes Rare Appearance Amid Dating Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan, Netizens Troll Her Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Nimrit Kaur has been making headlines ever since there the speculation of her dating Abhishek Bachchan. Several reports have been doing the rounds about the Dasvi actress being in a relationship with Jr Bachchan. A Reddit post claimed that Abhishek cheated wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with his Dasvi co-star. Ever since these rumours Nimrit made a rare appearance and the netizens massively trolled the actress. 

Watch the video of Nimrit Kaur making a rare appearance amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan 

Nimrit looked beautiful in a black dress as she stepped out in the city to attend an event. But the actress faced a lot of hate comments from netizens after the claims of Abhishek cheating on Aishwarya for her while shooting Dasvi and later became serious about her.

One user commented on the video,"Suddenly I have started hating her". Another user said," Abhishek did the most wrong thing". One more user said, "Ash is much better".

Abhishek recently slammed his divorce rmours with wife Aishwarya and mentioned he is still married to her. However several reasons make fans speculate about their separation and one of them is Ash attending all the events and Abhishek, and even celebrating her birthday without Bachchan's family.

 

 

