Nirbhaya

Nirbhaya case: Here's what Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji feel about SC ruling

Nirbhaya case: Here&#039;s what Varun Dhawan, Rani Mukerji feel about SC ruling
Pic Courtesy: Representational use only

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the review petition of one of the death-row convicts Akshay Thakur in Nirbhaya rape and murder case. The newly-constituted three-member bench, comprising Justice Bhanumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna rejected Akshay's plea. 

Soon after the verdict, social media was flooded with reactions from all walks of life. Several Bollywood celebrities too have expressed their views on the same. Rani Mukerji told Zee News that she respects the verdict of the apex court and maintained that the convicts should get a strict punishment for this heinous crime. 

Incidentally, Rani Mukerji's latest film 'Mardaani 2' dealt with the story of rape. 

Varun Dhawan on the other hand feels that the convicts should get a stringent punishment for their brutal act as soon as possible. 

The Patiala House court has deferred the hearing on the hanging of the Nirbhaya rape and murder convicts to January 7, 2020. 

On December 16, 2012, a paramedic student was brutally gangraped and assaulted in a moving bus in Delhi. She was dumped on road naked and in a critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries on December 29 in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital. 

The brutal act shook the nation, resulting mass outrage in the form of protests and candle march across the country, seeking justice for Nirbhaya. 

 

