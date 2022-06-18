Nishant Bhat scared of Rohit Shetty's pranks more than 'KKK 12' stunts

NEW DELHI: Well-known choreographer Nishant Bhat, who emerged as a finalist in 'Bigg Boss 15' is now seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'.

When asked if he has taken any advice from his choreographer friend Punit Pathak, who was also the winner of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', he says: "He's definitely told me the do's and has insisted I also try the dont's as each of us are so different in nature. But his main advice was 'have fun'."

Few of Nishant's friends from 'Bigg Boss' have also joined him on 'KKK 12'. He shared a friendly bond with Pratik Sehajpal in the previous show and says that fans will see similar equations on this show as well.

"We will have double trouble, double masti and dhamaal on the show."

While talking about his other co-contestants, he has all the positive words to say about them.

"Tushar Kalia is a very dear friend of mine. Rubina, I love how headstrong she was in 'BB'. And Jannat Zubair fits the tag 'chota packet bada dhamaka' (someone who looks small but has a bigger impact) perfectly. I found Sriti Jha very sweet. I want to see her flip side," he adds.

On sharing his bond with the host Rohit Shetty: "I am very excited to be working with him on this show. Looking forward to his guidance and straightforwardness. I like when people say things as they are, because it always comes from a good place. But I am really worried about his pranks more than the stunts on the show."