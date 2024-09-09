Nita Ambani Throws Prasad At People While Her Ganpati Visarjan; Netizens React

New Delhi: Nita Ambani is making headlines for her latest appearance. The businesswoman was captured by the shutterbugs for her Ganpati Visarjan where she was seen throwing Prasad at the people on the streets as she was riding on a vehicle along with the Ganesha idol from Antilia.

The video of Nita Ambani is going viral where she is seen offering prasad to the people by throwing it at them as she cannot step down and give them the Prasad personally, but this gesture of Nita is being criticized as they feel it is so indecent and inappropriate to offer Prasad in such a way.

Watch the video of Nita Ambani offering Prasad to the people on the streets by throwing at them

Many even take a dig at her saying that she should throw money like the way she is throwing Prasad at the people.

Nita Ambani and her family often make news for being the Richie rich they are. Many are slamming them and claiming that they are behaving like Maharajas and Moghuls.

Nita Ambani and her entire family were seen travelling in the vehicle along with her son Anant Ambani.

Nita hosts the Ganpati festival every year and the celebrities visit to seek blessings at Antilia.