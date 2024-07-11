Mumbai: Clad in royal blue traditional attire, Nita Ambani posed for the paparazzi stationed outside her residence.

She wore statement jewellery, heavily worked lehenga with a bun hairstyle for the occasion.



During a conversation with paps, Nita said, "Jai Shree Krishna... Aaj Shiv Shakti ki puja hai toh aapke liye prasad bhej rahi hoon"A while ago, family members and other guests were spotted arriving at the function.Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani arrived at the special puja ceremony organized ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.The puja ceremony is being held at the Ambani residence.Kokilaben Ambani arrived to bless the couple.Not only Kokilaben Ambani but Mukesh Ambani's brother Anil Ambani graced the function with his wife Tina.The Ambani family hosted a vibrant 'haldi' ceremony at their iconic residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The lavish affair was attended by close family members and Bollywood personalities. Among the guests were Anant's uncle and well-known businessman Anil Ambani, accompanied by his wife, the former actor Tina Ambani.Salman Khan, dressed in a radiant yellow kurta and black pyjamas, also arrived in style to extend his blessings to the soon-to-be-wed couple. His presence added to the star-studded list of attendees, which included Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan, among others.Earlier, Anant and Radhika took part in a Grah Shanti Puja ceremony. Singer Nikita Waghela took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event, including the serene moments of the Grah Shanti and Mandap Muhurat Puja.Radhika looked stunning in a cream and golden saree decorated with exquisite jewellery, while Anant sported a red kurta paired with a golden jacket.As part of the wedding celebrations, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar.On July 3, Ambanis organised a spectacular Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the bride's maternal uncle (mama) visits her with sweets and gifts.The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function and according to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. On July 5, the Ambani family also hosted a Sangeet Ceremony which saw participation by a constellation of celebrities. Global pop sensation Justin Bieber also performed at the sangeet ceremony.Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.