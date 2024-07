Mumbai: The wedding celebrations of Anant, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani were held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai and were a blend of opulence and tradition.

Nita Ambani's attire was a focal point of admiration of guests.

For the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony, Nita Ambani donned an exquisite hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, meticulously crafted to reflect the architectural splendour of Kashi's temples.

The garment, featured intricate motifs and designs that echoed the grandeur of ancient Indian architecture.

Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to his official Instagram handle to post pictures of "family, love and the finest craftsmanship."

"She exudes maximum grandeur in this hand-embroidered Zardozi ghagra," the caption read adding that it "most marvellously expresses Abu Sandeep's love for the eternal divinity of temple architecture."

It features decadent hand-embroidery inspired by the architecture and temples of Kashi and is paired with a special jewelled blouse featuring hand-embroidered Jhumkaas all over and auspicious elephant motifs at the back.

Displaying hand-embroidered Hindi text on its borders, the garment also has Nita's children Akash, Isha, and Anant and her grandchildren Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda and grandchildren's name adorned over its delicate net base.

"A twinkling touch of sequins and stones concludes the majestic craftsmanship of this ensemble," the designers said.

Nita wears it with utmost elan with emeralds from her personal collection designed and set by Viren Bhagat, they said.

To complement her regal attire, Nita Ambani accessorized with a collection of diamond and emerald jewellery, including a magnificent necklace with emerald drops, large emerald earrings, a maang teeka, bazubandh, rings, and stacks of bangles.

Her makeup accentuated her features, while a traditional red bindi added a touch of elegance.

Continuing her sartorial tribute to craftsmanship, Nita Ambani appeared in another bespoke creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla during the wedding ceremony that was held on July 12.

This ensemble featured a real tissue gold ghagra and a matching blouse with red dupatta, both intricately adorned with Zardozi embroidery.

The presence of spiritual leaders such as Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and Swami Sadananda Saraswati, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the guest of honour, added to the auspiciousness of the event.

The star-studded affair also attracted Bollywood icons like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and regional celebrities like Venkatesh Daggubati, as well as international stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.