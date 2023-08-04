Nitin Desai Last Rites: Noted Art Director Cremated At His Studio, Bollywood Bids Tearful Adieu

New Delhi: Breaking many hearts, Art Director Nitin Desai left for his heavenly abode. Bollywood is still recovering from this shockwave. Reportedly, Desai was found hanging in his own studio. 'Lagaan' Art Director passed away on 2nd of August at the age of 57. After his family had arrived from USA, his last rites took place at ND Studio, Mumbai.

Actor Aamir Khan arrived to offer his condolences to the loved ones of late art director Nitin Desai. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also attended the last rites of the Late Art Director. 'Lagaan' Director Ashutosh Gowariker was seen condoling the bereaved family members. As per ND's intrsuctions, his mortal remains were kept on the set of Jodha Akbar for darshan.

Reportedly, Late Nitin Desai was facing financial challenges and had defaulted on a loan. The police conducted the post-mortem procedure and a note and recording was recovered. Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. In his lifetime, Desai had a number of acclaimed films to his credit including Lagaan, Khamoshi, Devdas, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and more.

