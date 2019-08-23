Nitish Bhardwaj returns as Krishna on stage

New Delhi: Actor Nitish Bhardwaj, known for his long-standing portrayal of Hindu deity Krishna in BR Chopra's "Mahabharata", will be seen returning to his 1980s character in an upcoming play.

'Chakravyuh', a play by theatre director Atul Satya Koushik that stars Bhardwaj, seeks to answer questions of the Mahabharata applicable to modern life.

"I always believe that stories from Mahabharata are relevant to today's 'kalyuga' also," the 56-year-old actor told IANS over phone, adding that for his initial role in the 1988-1990 tele-series, he had deeply reviewed literature and books to understand Krishna's character.

Bhardwaj, who had a brief stint with politics as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian, also acted in 2016 Hindi film "Mohenjo Daro" by Ashutosh Gowariker.

'Chakravyuh' will be held at the Sri Ram Centre for Performing Arts in Delhi on Saturday and the Royal Opera House on Sunday.