No competition with brother Ayushmann: Aparshakti

New Delhi: Actor Aparshakti Khurana says there can't be any scope of competition between him and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Competition generally happens between two equals. In our case, Ayushmann and I are in different spaces of cinema. He has always been a front-runner. His films differ from mine, and so does our audience.

"There can't be any comparison, because comparison takes place between two equals and we both have different paths in the industry. There can't be any competition," Aparshakti told IANS.

He also shared his desire to work with his elder brother on screen.

"Ayushmann is a brilliant actor. He is doing a great job. We both really want to work together. Unfortunately, we have not got any script yet. We both are looking forward to collaborate on something special," he said.

Aparshakti is riding high on the success of "Luka Chuppi", after wooing the audience with his comical performance in the 2018 hit "Stree".

But in most films, he is seen playing the hero's best friend.

On any qualms about being typecast, Aparshakti said: "Not at all. I feel there is a need of such characters in our films. The film does not solely work on a single hero. It takes proper teamwork and coordination to make a film hit.

"If filmmakers feel I am capable of such roles, there is nothing about being typecast. It all depends upon relevant roles and scripts."

Aparshakti's next big screen appearance will be alongside Varun Dhawan in "Street Dancer 3D".