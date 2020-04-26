No government ever gave me an award, didn’t get any commercial films after ‘Ramayan’: Arun Govil

Actor Arun Govil, who famously played Lord Ram in TV’s blockbuster show ‘Ramayan’, recently revealed that he has never been felicitated with any award or appreciation by any government, be it Centre or state. In his four-decade-old career, Arun Govil has gone on to become synonymous with his character Ram, which is still remembered and in no time, he became a household name.

In a Twitter interaction, the veteran actor said that he hails from Uttar Pradesh, but he never received any award from there and nor from Maharashtra, where he has spent 50 years of his life.

Meanwhile, he also added that he didn’t get any commercial films offers after his role as Lord Ram in ‘Ramayan’. However, he believes that everything has a positive and a negatives side and thus, added that he wouldn’t have been received or celebrated the same way if he had starred in ‘Ramayan’.

Arun Govil, 62, debuted in the industry in 1977 with the film ‘Paheli’. It was in 1986 when he was offered ‘Ramayan’ and he became a star overnight.

Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayan’ starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman.

‘Ramayan’ made a historic comeback on the small screen amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, even after 30 years, it was given a blockbuster welcome by the audiences and the show garnered the highest ratings for a Hindi GEC show since 2015.