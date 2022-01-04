हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

No non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case: Mumbai court

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint in November 2020, against Kangana Ranaut over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

No non-bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case: Mumbai court
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Tuesday (January 4) rejected the demand for issuance of a non-bailable warrant against actor Kangana Ranaut filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar, said Javed Akhtar's lawyer Jay Bhardwaj.

Speaking to ANI, Javed Akhtar`s lawyer said, "The court rejected the demand for issuance of a non-bailable warrant. The next hearing will be on February 1 at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate."

Akhtar had filed a criminal defamation complaint on November 3, 2020, against the actor over her reported remarks dragging his name in her feud with Hrithik Roshan.

As per the complaint filed by him, Akhtar has taken objection to certain remarks made by Kangana Ranaut during an interview on a television news channel. 

