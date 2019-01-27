हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bella Thorne

No one understands bisexuality: Bella Throne

Actor Bella Thorne believes people do not understand bisexuality. 

No one understands bisexuality: Bella Throne
Image Courtesy: Instagram

London: Actor Bella Thorne believes people do not understand bisexuality. 

The 21-year-old actor, who came out as bisexual in August 2016, said people still have a narrow-minded attitude towards sexuality, reported Contactmusic. 

''It seems like no one understands bisexuality at all. In this world it's like you're either gay or you're straight; there's no in between. If you f****d a guy once, you must be gay. Like, what? No. That's just been fluid," she told Gay Times.

The "Famous in Love" star said she finds it easier to date men than women.

"It's so hard. I can't tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers. I'm just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don't want to make a move, and then you be like, 'Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don't roll that way.

''Then it's so awkward. So I end up usually dating more guys, because with guys, I know if a guy's hitting me up. They're not just texting me to be my bestie. I know they want something, of some sort," she said. 

Tags:
Bella ThorneFamous in Love
Next
Story

Have to look lean and slim for my next film: Aamir Khan

Must Watch

Taal Thok Ke: We can resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours says Yogi Adityanath