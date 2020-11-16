हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Taimur Ali Khan

No photo, says little Taimur as he takes a stroll with parents Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are accompanied by star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala.

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor, along with son Taimur Ali Khan, flew in time to Dharamshala to spend time with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan on Diwali. The Pataudis are accompanied by star couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor in Dharamshala and together they seem to be having a lot of fun.

Saif and Arjun are shooting for ‘Bhoot Police’ in Dharamshala and Kareena and Malaika joined them ahead of the festival. 

As of now, a video of them taking a stroll on the streets of Dharamshala has taken over the internet, more because of Taimur, who is the paparazzi’s favourite! However, this time little Tim seems to have been irked with the flashbulbs popping at him and he yells at the crowd by saying, “No photo”. 

The video shows him walking hand-in-hand with Saif while Kareena, Malaika and Arjun follow them behind. The viral clip has been shared by fan clubs on social media. 

Take a look:

Meanwhile, take a look at how Saif, Kareena and Taimur celebrated Diwali.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child soon. The couple married in 2012 and Taimur was born in December 2016. 

