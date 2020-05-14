No, Salman Khan is not casting for any film at his farmhouse, ‘mat karo rumours pe trust’, he says

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan, who is currently locked down at his Panvel farmhouse, has shared a stern message for the rumour mongers who have alleged that he is busy casting for a film. In a strongly-worded tweet on Wednesday night, the 54-year-old actor said that neither he nor his production house – Salman Khan Films – are casting for any film and “legal action would be taken against those who take his name in any unauthorised manner.”

"This is to clarify that neither I nor Salman Khan Films are casting for any film currently. We have not hired any casting agents for any of our future films. Please do not trust any emails or messages received by you for this purpose. Legal action will be taken if any party is found falsely using SKF or my name in any unauthorised manner," read his statement, posted with the caption "Mat karo rumours pe trust."

Salman has been staying at his farmhouse since March when the lockdown was announced. He and his family had come there to spend sometime together, but amidst that, the nationwide lockdown was announced.

During this period, Salman shot for two songs – a corona anthem and a music video with Jacqueline Fernandez. The later is titled ‘Tere Bina’, shot entire at the farmhouse and it is his "cheapest production" till date, revealed Salman.

The corona anthem is named ‘Pyar Karona’, aiming to cheer up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.