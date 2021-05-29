हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ruhaanika Dhawan

Nobody understands ordeal of children discarded by their families: Ruhaanika Dhawan

Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan plays Rama in the show 'Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi' in which she gets abandoned by her biological parents and is later adopted by a lady who she calls Ajji.

Nobody understands ordeal of children discarded by their families: Ruhaanika Dhawan
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ruhaanika Dhawan

New Delhi: Actress Ruhaanika Dhawan, who plays Rama in the show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi", says the current storyline gives an idea of how traumatic it can get for a child to be left behind by her parents.

In the show, Rama gets abandoned by her biological parents and is later adopted by a lady who she calls Ajji.

"Nobody can understand the ordeal of children who know they are unwanted and therefore were discarded by their families. It is an unfortunate occurrence and the practice still continues. Mere Sai makes viewers aware of the happenings around and I hope the audience learns from the show and understands how tough it is for children who are abandoned -- especially when it is a girl child," she says.

The actress says playing the role changed her a lot. "I learnt many truths of life. It can get very difficult for a girl child to survive if they do not have parents as a protecting shield. Also, it made me extremely grateful for my parents and for everything they have done for me," she says.

"Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi" airs on Sony Entertainment Television

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ruhaanika Dhawanactress Ruhaanika DhawanMere Sai: Shraddha Aur SaburiRuhaanika Dhawan TV shows
Next
Story

Neil Nitin Mukesh says 'no one can sing' like his legendary grandfather

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Bollywood Breaking: Amitabh Bachchan buys a whopping Rs 31 cr worth duplex in Mumbai