हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Non-smoker Hina Khan found smoking tough for role

A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, "Damaged 2" has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra.

Non-smoker Hina Khan found smoking tough for role

Mumbai: Actress Hina Khan suffers from asthma and is a non-smoker but she took up smoking for her digital debut, the second season of "Damaged".

A psychological crime drama with supernatural elements, "Damaged 2" has Hina playing the role of Gauri Batra.

"Gauri is a complex person. She is burdened by her secrets and that has caused her to smoke and be dependent on alcohol, which prevents her from being in her senses. I am strictly against smoking and have been very outspoken about it. However, the show required me to smoke for a few scenes. Since I have asthma, my director was concerned about me. However, to maintain authenticity, I did smoke and the experience strengthened my resolve to never smoke or let any of my loved ones smoke in real life. For a non-smoker, smoking in front of the camera is one of the toughest parts of acting," Hina said.

Directed by Ekant Babani, "Damaged Season 2" will be available to stream on Hungama Play soon. The show also stars Adhyayan Suman.

Babani said: "Hina is a thorough perfectionist and very sporting about having to shoot the smoking scenes for 'Damaged 2', even though she does not support smoking."

 

Tags:
Hina KhanSmokingDamaged 2
Next
Story

Deepak Dobriyal: Children's intelligence shouldn't be taken for granted

Must Watch

PT9M59S

BJP National Spokesperson addresses press conference over CAA protest