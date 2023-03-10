Nora Fatehi and Akshay Kumar Burn The Dance Floor With Their Hot Moves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava Pushpa Song - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar recently went to the States along with B-Town beauties including Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani and Mouni Roy as part of his 'The Entertainers tour'. Clippings of his dance performances with these leading ladies on stage have been making rounds on social media. Recently, a video was shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani. And guess what? Akki can be seen grooving with Nora to the tunes of Pushpa's song - Oo Antava.

Remember Akshay Kumar dancing to Oo Antava song on Koffee With Karan along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Well, if that was hot then check out his moves with Nora Fatehi, who is burning the dance floor like no one's watching. Viral Bhayani wrote: Mesmerizing the audience in Dallas! #NoraFatehi and #AkshayKumar set the stage on fire with their live performance on ‘Oo Antava’! #theentertainers

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana are also part of Akshay's The Entertainers tour. The team performed live in various cities in the US. One of its shows in America's New Jersey was reportedly cancelled after low ticket sales, promoters revealed in a statement, as per ANI.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Selfiee' got a lukewarm response at the Box Office. It has been directed by Raj Mehta and arrived in theatres on February 24, 2022. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, 'Driving Licence', the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.