Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa enjoy stroll at a secluded Goa beach, fans ask ‘are you dating’?

New Delhi: Pictures of actress and dancer Nora Fatehi enjoying private beach time with Punjabi pop star Guru Randhawa in Goa have gone viral and fans are wondering if the two are the latest lovebirds in B-Town. With the wedding season in the Tinseltown that saw Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan tying the knot - a fan commented ‘Next year Dec wedding’.

Check out their viral photos:

The ‘Dilbar’ girl was dressed in a sky blue t-shirt that she tied up in the middle - making it a cropped top that revealed her toned midriff. Nora paired it up with a pair of black shorts. She left her long hair open and opted for a middle-parting. On the other hand, the ‘Naach Meri Rani’ hitmaker wore a stylish black and white beach-themed co-ord set.

In one photo, Nora and Guru can be seen laughing their hearts out while looking at each other. In the second photo, the two can be seen taking a stroll together on the deserted beach and talking.

Reacting to the photos, fans are wondering if the two are together. “lowkey shipped it since their music video,” wrote one. Another commented, “Chlo ik hor parjai mil gyi punjab nu '' a third wrote, “Guru ne fateh karli nora”.

On the work front, Guru Randhawa was part of Salman Khan’s recently concluded ‘Da-bangg’ tour. Nora, on the other hand was last seen in ‘Kusu Kusu’ song from John Abraham starrer ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.