Nora Fatehi arrives in style at FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of her performance at fan festival- Watch

Nora Fatehi shared pictures from FIFA World Cup 2022 as she flew to Qatar ahead of her performance at the fan festival. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Nora Fatehi arrives in style at FIFA World Cup in Qatar ahead of her performance at fan festival- Watch

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is a dancer and performer who is known not only for her stylish dressing sense but also her unbeatable dancing moves. The dancer is currently all set for her big performance at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Nora will be performing at the Fan Festival of the World Cup on Tuesday, November 29.  

The diva was recently clicked as she arrived at the Qatar airport in style. Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw her video of arriving for the world cup and started sharing their excitement in the comments section. “I am more excited for @norafatehi,” commented one user. “Ohhhh I missed her,” added another user. 

See Nora's video as she arrived in Qatar

Nora also kept sharing pictures as she went off to Qatar for the World Cup and teased her fans with the glimpses.  

See the glimpses shared by her

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora recently appeared on the song, ‘Jedha Nasha’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana from his upcoming film ‘An Action Hero’. Apart from that, she also appeared as a judge in popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ season 10. Apart from that, she was also seen in 'Manike' song alongside Sidharth Malhotra in recent released 'Thank You'. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. 

