Nora Fatehi breaks into tears, recalls going through heartbreak and betrayal in love

NEW DELHI: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi was seen getting emotional while she was watching Sriti Jha's dance performance on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. Nora is currently seen as one of the judges on the television dance show. While watching the performance, Nora recalled the emotional time she had filming her 2019 song 'Pachtaoge', on which Sriti performed.



The song 'Pachtaoge' was sung by Arijit Singh featuring Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal in 2019. The song was a part of the album Jaani Ve and was a huge success upon its release. While reviewing Sriti's performance, Nora said that she was going through a similar personal situation in her life and therefore she could relate to the song.



"Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional," Nora said.

Hailing Sriti's act, Nora said that while it may not be her best dance performance, her emotions and actions were outstanding and it reached out well.



In the video shared the channel on social media, Nora was seen wiping her tears while Sriti danced on the stage.

Nora was last seen in 'Manike' song along side Sidharth Malhotra in recent released 'Thank You'. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen shaking legs with Ayushmann Khurrana on the 'Jedha Nasha' song in 'An Action Hero'. The film is set to arrive in theatres on December 2, 2022.