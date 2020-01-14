Nora Fatehi brings back cropped denim jacket in trend, looks sensational in new pic!

New Delhi: The dancing sensation Nora Fatehi is these days busy promoting her upcoming movie 'Street Dancer 3D' in which she plays a pivotal part. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in lead roles.

Fashion-forward Nora Fatehi shared a picture from a photoshoot on Instagram where she can be seen donning a cropped denim jacket with jeans. Check it out here:

The photo has already been liked by 880,414 users so far.

This Moroccan beauty has several hit dance numbers like 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and now 'Garmi' to her credit.

'Street Dancer 3D' is slated to hit the screens on January 24, 2020. This will be Varun and Shraddha's second film together after 'ABCD 2'. The film also stars ace choreographer turned director Prabhu Deva in a pivotal part along with Nora.

It has been directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

Sometime back, Nora even released her song titled 'Pepeta' which too became a rage.

So, are you excited to watch her on the big screens?