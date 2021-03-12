Nora Fatehi burns Instagram in white crop top and high-waisted pencil skirt, fans call her 'hotness' - Pics

New Delhi: Model-actress Nora Fatehi is a diva in every sense of the word. All her dance numbers turn out to be chartbusters and likewise, all her outings are nothing less than fab!

The Moroccan beauty dropped a few pictures of her crisp look on social media. Dressed in ace designer Atsu's white crop top and pencil skirt, Nora Fatehi posed for the clicks. Take a look:

Nora rocks in her latest chic look. Fans couldn't keep calm after checking out her stunning pictures. Comments like 'hotness', 'wow' and 'Lit' emoticon flooded her timeline on Instagram.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.