Nora Fatehi cooks up a storm in kitchen, Star vs Food video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a fab dancer, we all know! But little did we know that she is an amazing cook too. The latest episode of Star vs Food Season 2 on Discovery Plus will showcase the actress and her love for food.

Nora Fatehi dropped the teaser and wrote in the caption: Thanks to my father who is a chef, I always wanted to wear an apron and Star vs Food ignited the amateur chef within me. So set your reminders to watch me attempt something new on Star vs Food Season 2. #discoveryplus #StarVsFood #Chef #Cooking @discoveryplusin @endemolshineind @rahulddesai

The video has garnered 432,175 likes so far.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.