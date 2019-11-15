Nora Fatehi dances to 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' with choreographer Tejas Dhoke; video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by starring in content-rich films. The actress is also known for her terrific dance moves and never shies away from flaunting her dancing prowess.

Nora's latest Bollywood song, 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' was unveiled a couple of days back and took the internet by storm. The song released as a part from the film 'Marjaavaan' and left us awestruck.

'Marjaavaan' released in theatres today—November 15 and on the occasion Nora took to Instagram and shared a special dance video.

The stunning dancer-actress can be seen shaking a leg with choreographer Tejas Dhoke on the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani'. What caught our attention (apart from the dance moves) is the stuning VFX edit.

Check out Nora's post here:

The caption is, “Pyar do pyar lo Marjaavan is out in cinemas today guys you can now watch the song in a cinema near you Love this vfx edit by @letsvfx thank u @tanishk_bagchi @nehakakkar @sidmalhotra @milapzaveri @tseries @emmayentertainment @livedancefit @tejasdhoke @ishpreet_dang”

The song is a revamped version of the popular track 'Pyaar Do Pyaar Lo' from the film 'Janbaaz'.

It has been sung by Neha Kakkar & Yash Narvekar with music composition by Tanishk Bagchi.