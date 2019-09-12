Nora Fatehi dances to 'Pepeta' with ace choreographer Melvin Louis—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi takes the internet by storm whenever she drops a new music video. The Moroccan beauty is known for her killer dance moves in the industry and is making a mark internationally with her latest release 'Pepeta'. The song has been directed by Abderrafia El Abdioui and features Nora and Ray Vanny, who have also lent their voice to the peppy track.

While the 'Pepeta' fever is slowly taking over the world, on Thursday Nora took to Instagram and dropped a surprise for her fans. The actress can be seen shaking a leg with ace choreographer Melvin Louis on the song and is winning hearts with her moves yet again.

Check out the video here:

Nora became a rage on the internet when her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral last year and topped charts.

Since then, she has come a long way and has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

On the film front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience. She also had a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'.

The stunner will next be seen playing an important role in 'Street Dancer 3D' which stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.