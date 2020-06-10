हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Taki Taki' song with choreographer Rajit Dev will end your midweek blues - Watch

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora Fatehi dancing to &#039;Taki Taki&#039; song with choreographer Rajit Dev will end your midweek blues - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback video where she is dancing with ace choreographer Rajit Dev on 'Taki Taki' song. The moves will surely pump up your spirits and that's what you need to bid midweek blues a bye-bye!

She captioned it as #tb to this routine! cant wait until we can do more dance routines together @rajitdev the next one is gna be sick! be right back...

Watch video here:

Nora has a huge fan following of 13.5 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi videoDanceViral videotaki takirajit dev
Next
Story

I don’t want to be a part of the rat race: Bhumi Pednekar on fame and movies
  • 2,76,583Confirmed
  • 7,745Deaths

Full coverage

  • 71,55,952Confirmed
  • 4,07,302Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M45S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day