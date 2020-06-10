Nora Fatehi dancing to 'Taki Taki' song with choreographer Rajit Dev will end your midweek blues - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and posted a throwback video where she is dancing with ace choreographer Rajit Dev on 'Taki Taki' song. The moves will surely pump up your spirits and that's what you need to bid midweek blues a bye-bye!

She captioned it as #tb to this routine! cant wait until we can do more dance routines together @rajitdev the next one is gna be sick! be right back...

Watch video here:

Nora has a huge fan following of 13.5 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.