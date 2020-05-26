Nora Fatehi dons a desi look for Eid, prays for peace, prosperity and good health in new post!

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is adored by her fans on social media. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Nora wished her fans and thanked all those who greeted her. The stunner took to social media and posted a new look of hers on Eid with a beautiful heartfelt message of peace, prosperity and good health.

Nora Fatehi wrote: Eid Mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone.

In the post, Nora can be seen donning a desi look with ethnic jewellery beautifying her forehead and huge dangling earrings making a style statement.

On the auspicious of Eid, several celebrities thronged social media and wished their fans 'Eid Mubarak', amid lockdown and social distancing norms.

The actress-dancer recently has become the most followed Moroccan celebrity in the world on Instagram with a whopping 13 million followers.

Nora also turned producer and singer. She was seen 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.