Nora Fatehi embraces her inner child in this video—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often catch the netizen's attention. The beautiful and talented Nora turns heads the moment she steps out in public and fans don't seem to get enough of her.

Yet another video of the Moroccan beauty is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen embracing her inner child as she plays on a slide.

Check out the video here, as posted by a fanclub on Instagram:

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

It's been a long time since 'Dilbar' was unveiled and post that, the leggy lass has featured in many songs.

Her latest music video 'Pepeta' was loved globally and she recently featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan'.