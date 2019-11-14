close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi embraces her inner child in this video—Watch

A video of Nora Fatehi is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen embracing her inner child as she plays on a slide.

Nora Fatehi embraces her inner child in this video—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is a rage on social media and her pics and videos often catch the netizen's attention. The beautiful and talented Nora turns heads the moment she steps out in public and fans don't seem to get enough of her.

Yet another video of the Moroccan beauty is doing rounds on the internet in which she can be seen embracing her inner child as she plays on a slide.

Check out the video here, as posted by a fanclub on Instagram:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Norafatehi  (@norafetehe) on

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

It's been a long time since 'Dilbar' was unveiled and post that, the leggy lass has featured in many songs.

Her latest music video 'Pepeta' was loved globally and she recently featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan'.

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi videopepeta song
Next
Story

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share first wedding anniversary pic; thank fans for wishes

Must Watch

PT4M56S

Maharashtra: Congress demands Shiv Sena to stop being Hindu fanatic