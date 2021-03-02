Nora Fatehi enjoys sun, sand and sea, raises temperature in red bikini

NEW DELHI: Dancer-actress Nora Fatehi never fails to delight her fans with her scintillating pictures and intriguing posts. The Moroccan beauty recently treated her fans to a fresh video of herself, where she is seen in a red bikini. The video, shared as an Instagram story on Nora's account, shows the 'Dilbar' girl enjoying the sun and sea. Needless to say, this video of Nora may take away your breath for a few seconds.

It appears that Nora loves to share photos and videos of her toned body. Only recently, she had shared a jaw-dropping picture of herself donning a black bikini,

Speaking of their professional commitments, Nora carved a niche for herself in the film industry with her killer moves in songs like 'Dilbar Dilbar', 'Saki Saki', 'Garmi', 'Nachi Nachi', 'Kamariya' among others. Her music video - 'Naach Meri Rani' - has been viewed almost 40 crore times on YouTube. The peppy dance number continues to trend at the number one spot on the video-sharing website.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with the movie 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' in 2014. She has worked in several regional films as well.

She recently featured in music video 'Chhor Denge' alongside actor Ehan Bhat. Crooned by Parampara Tandon, the revenge song has crossed 70 million views on YouTube since its release. She will next be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'.