Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi exudes cheerful vibes in these pics!

Wearing a pastel pink off-shoulder dress that accentuates her collar bones, Nora Fatehi has that billion-dollar laughter on her face as she gets clicked.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi isn't just adored in India, but is loved by people in other countries as well. The stunner, who is a rage on social media, keeps her fans satiated with new posts almost every day.

In Nora's latest Instagram post, we see her laughing and exuding cheerful vibes. The pics are from a television show she recently went to as a guest.

In a pastel pink off-shoulder dress that accentuates her collar bones, Nora has that billion-dollar laughter on her face.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora, who is now a big name in the Hindi Film industry, shot to fame after her song 'Dilbar' took the internet by storm. Wearing a sparkling red outfit and flaunting those killer dance moves, the actress soon became the ruler of many hearts.

It's been a long time since we 'Dilbar' was unveiled and post that, the Moroccan beauty has featured in many songs.

Her latest music video 'Pepeta' was loved globally and she recently featured with Sidharth Malhotra in the song 'Ek Toh Kum Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan'.

