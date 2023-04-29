Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves In Body-Hugging Embellished Outfit, Netizens Call Her 'Indian Kim Kardashian'

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is one such actress and dancer who never misses a chance to stun her fans. The actress has undoubtedly come a long way and with her sheer hard work. She stuns her fans in her outfits whenever she steps out for parties or promotions. The actress dropped gorgeous pictures in a shiny semi-sheer outfit putting on her A-game in fashion.

In her recent pictures, the glamorous diva is turning up the heat in an embellished dress. Sharing the post, Nora wrote in the caption, "To her man, l'm the girl of his dreams Thinkin' 'bout me when he brushin' his teeth.." The actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a figure-hugging silver embellished dress.

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. One wrote, 'Mashallah,' the other one wrote, 'So stunning.' 'She is our own Kim Kardashian,' another one added.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was recently seen in the song `Jedha Nasha` from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film `An Action Hero` in which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

The Moroccan beauty also performed at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the fan fest and the closing ceremony. At her performance during the fanfest, she even waved the Indian flag. Nora became popular after her dance in ‘Dilbar Dilbar’ song from ‘Satyamev Jayate’.