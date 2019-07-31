Nora Fatehi flaunts her perfect figure in a white off-shoulder top—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has the looks to die for and often steals the limelight with her voguish outfits. The Moroccan beauty is a known fitness freak and works hard to maintain her figure. She was recently snapped attending an event in Mumbai and once again hogged the spotlight in a white off-shoulder crop top and shorts. She completed her look with white sneakers and matching earrings.

Check out the pictures here, in which Nora is a sight to behold!

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Nora is busy promoting her upcoming film 'Batla House' these days. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, it re-unites the gorgeous actress with her 'Satyameva Jayate' co-star John Abraham.

The film releases on August 15 The song 'O Saki Saki' from the film dropped a few days ago and went viral. It has Nora showing off her killer dance moves, making fans go gaga over her.

Nora is also a part of Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'. Helmed by Remo D-Souza, the film is touted to be a massive entertainer and is eagerly awaited upon by fans.

With such interesting projects up her sleeve, here is wishing the actress all the very best!