Nora Fatehi gets back her 37 million followers after 'attempt to hack' her Instagram account failed!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi had a tough time recently when someone tried to hack her Instagram. Her fans got all worried, as pictures disappeared from the account and many assumed she deleted it.

Hours after Nora Fatehi's Instagram page disappeared, she released a statement saying, "Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning! Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram."

However, soon all of her 37.6 million followers were restored along with her pictures and videos.

Nora is currently vacationing in Dubai and put up many posts from her holiday.

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She was last seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa for a foot-tapping track 'Dance Meri Rani'.