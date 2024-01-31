Nora Fatehi Gets Brutally Trolled For Doing Sensual Dance Moves On TV Reality Show - Watch

New Delhi: Nora Fatehi is one of the hottest actresses in the industry today. She often takes over the internet with her sizzling pictures and videos leaving fans gasping for breath. She is again making the headlines for one of her recent dance performances at a reality show but not for good reasons.

In the now-viral video Nora can be seen flaunting her dance moves on the floor with her back turned toward the audience. As she shakes her butt, she pours water from a bottle in a slow-motion segment. It left the judges, contestants as well as fans gasping with shock and surprise. The video resumes with people hooting and cheering for her. The actress was applauded for her performance but is also receiving a lot of criticism for the gesture.

I don't think we Indians are ready for western culture. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/QdjL9gLHmg — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) January 30, 2024

One of the social media user commented, 'Hate this kind of dance performance on a dance show which you thought you’ll watch with your family.' Another one commented, 'There was DID in my childhood and then there is this. anyways, i think kids don’t watch this anymore. there’s a bigger poison – youtube and reels. TV was the poison when i was young.' 'It can belong the a particular culture but man does this looks cheap and vulgar. No aethetics or whatever and this thing with water cringeee,' commented another one.

Nora has been ruling hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora has appeared in several Bollywood films throughout the years, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. The dancing diva who also served as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, is recently a judge at a popular dance reality show Dance Plus Pro.

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.