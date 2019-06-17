close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi gives Monalisa vibes in her sensational new photoshoot—See pics

On the work front, she is busy working on ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's dance movie titled 'Street Dancer 3D' starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress Nora Fatehi was recently seen in superstar Salman Khan's 'Bharat'. She is famous for her impeccable dance moves. The Moroccan beauty's belly dance in 'Turpeya' song was the highlight.

Nora, who is an avid social media user took to her Instagram handle and shared mind-blowing pictures from her latest photoshoot. She wrote in the caption: "Giving you Addams family or mona lisa vibes? Styling by @vani2790

Hair and makeup @marcepedrozo @anups_

Outfit: @maeparisofficial

Earrings: @anmoljewellers

Rings: @gehnajewellers1

#feminamissindia2019.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 Outfit: @maeparisofficial Earrings: @anmoljewellers Rings: @gehnajewellers1

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Nora raises the summer heat in her corset tube black dress.

The Moroccan-Canadian dancer featured in 'Bigg Boss 9' and was a wild card entry in the reality show. Nora was also seen in the super hit track 'Dilbar' last year which made her an overnight sensation. The superhit track was from John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'Satyamev Jayate'.

