Nora Fatehi Grabs Eyeballs In Black Satin Dress, Raises Temperature With Bold Look

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is known for her gorgeous looks and dancing skills. The B-Town sensation has been creating new milestones in her career with back to back hits. Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

On Monday, Nora was spotted by the shutterbugs as she attended an event in Bandra. The lady donned a satin black strappy backless dress and as expected, raised eyeballs with her stunning appearance. Nora, who often steals attention with her stylish walk, looked effortlessly chic in the black outfit, which she teamed with a pair of pumps and a tiny-mini handbag. Spotting Nora at the event, the crowd soon started clicking her pictures and also attempted to take selfies with her.



The event was also attended by Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and others.



Take a look at her video below:

NORA FATEHI'S BOLLYWOOD ENTRY



Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.



She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.



On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana. Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.

