New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi got a shout out from pop-singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham as she wore a dress designed by the latter for her latest appearance on dance reality show - Dance Deewane Juniors, where she is a judge. Nora wore an orange-red bodycon dress designed by Victoria and looked absolutely gorgeous. Victoria also seems to agree with us. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of Nora in her dress and captioned it, ‘So stunning’.

Nora had earlier shared photos of herself rocking in the bodycon dress and captioned it, “No one on the corner have swagga like us..”.





In the series of photos shared by the actress, she can be seen wearing high heel red pumps and statement dangling diamond earrings with the the dress. Nora also wore a bright red lipstick and her long hair was tied in a braid.



Fans too loved the ‘Dilbar’ girl’s fashion sensibilities. Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, “hayee garmi”. Another commented, “Uffffff”. A third had written, “Gorgeous girl”. Various other fans had dropped fire, heart and heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

Nora shared some other hot photos of herself in the same Victoria Beckham dress and captioned it, “U can pay for school, but u cant buy class…”.

On the work front, the actress is currently busy co-judging ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. She also recently made her debut as a director as well with ‘Dirty Little Secret’, her third song as a singer.

Nora is famous for her killer dance skills and has featured in numerous chartbuster music videos and songs like Dilbar, Naah, Pachtaoge, and Naach Meri Rani among others. She made her Hindi film debut with the 2014 film ‘Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans’.