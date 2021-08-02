हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi in a sultry leopard print bikini will leave you drooling - See pics!

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is killing it yet again with her fresh jaw-dropping bikini photos. The actress who is all set for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ dropped some too-hot-to handle pictures of herself and her fans can’t keep their calm.

Nora Fatehi in a sultry leopard print bikini will leave you drooling - See pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is killing it yet again with her fresh jaw-dropping bikini photos. The actress who is all set for the release of her upcoming film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ dropped some too-hot-to handle pictures of herself and her fans can’t keep their calm.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “The sun would set so high
Ring through my ears and sting my eyes
Your Spanish lullaby
@mohamedsaadstudio Outfit: @thelabel.jenn Earrings: @misho_designs @chandiniw @stacey.cardoz…”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

In the pictures, Nora can be seen posing in a leopard print bikini and long skirt with a thigh-high slit arm from the fashion label Jenn. 

She has shared several posts and could be also seen posing with a horse in one of the pictures. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Recently, Nora has garnered more than 30 million followers on her Instagram handle and her fans congratulated the stunner on this special occasion. 

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilbar girl' tag as well. 

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. 

On the workfront, Nora recently featured in music video 'Chhor Denge' alongside actor Ehan Bhat. Crooned by Parampara Tandon, the revenge song has crossed 70 million views on YouTube since its release. She will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiBhuj: The Pride Of Indiabikini shootleopard print bikiniAbhishek Dudhaiyadilbar girl
Next
Story

Nothing would happen: Manoj Bajpayee recalls astrologer's prediction on his Hollywood debut with Lynn Collins

Must Watch

PT7M58S

News 50: BJP parliamentary party meeting tomorrow -Watch 50 major news stories