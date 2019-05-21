close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi is royalty personified on a magazine cover—See inside

Nora appears on the cover of a Moroccan magazine and looks like sheer royalty in a deep green caftan.

New Delhi: The beautiful Nora Fatehi, who became a sensation on the internet after her killer dance moves from the song 'Dilbar' went viral, is a regular social media user. She often posts on Instagram and has over four million followers on the app, leaving fans awe-struck with her glamorous looks.

The actress's latest Instagram post will make your jaw drop! She appears on the cover of a Moroccan magazine and looks like sheer royalty in a deep green caftan.

Check out her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

 

 

The caption is, “Im so excited to share with you my first ever Moroccan magazine cover wearing a traditional beautiful caftan @femmesdumaroc_officiel

Noriana taking regal boss vibes to another level! Slayyyinggg Thanks to the team for this epic shoot! I feel beautiful wearing moroccan traditional caftan@sajidphotography @abdelkebdani @marcepedrozo @amine_el_hannaoui @zinebtaimouri”

On the work front, Nora will be seen in 'Bharat' that releases on June 5. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles with ace actors like Sunil Grover, Tabu, Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani playing important roles.

Nora is also a part of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Street Dancer 3D'.

