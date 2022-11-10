topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi joins forces with Nicki Minaj for official FIFA 2022 anthem

Nora Fatehi will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:32 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi joins forces with Nicki Minaj for official FIFA 2022 anthem

Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi will be lending her voice along with International rapper Nicki Minaj for the official football anthem - 'Light the Sky' for FIFA World Cup 2022. Joining the leagues of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the global sensation had earlier featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem, which premiered on YouTube on October 7.

Representing India at one of the most prestigious football tournaments globally is a big feat in itself.

Nora will also be performing live at the FIFA World Cup this month which makes her the only actor to represent India at the event.

The actress is expected to sing in Hindi at the marquee event.

 

Live Tv

Nora Fatehinora fatehi newsNora Fatehi picsNicki MinajFIFA 2022 anthemFIFA 2022

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674