NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi looks stunning in PICS from her Mauritius vacay

Nora Fatehi is currently basking in the success of her song 'Manike' with actor Sidharth Malhotra from the film 'Thank God'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 07:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Nora Fatehi shared some pictures from her vacation
  • The actress was last seen in the song 'Manike'
  • She is also a judge on the show 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa'

New Delhi: The Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is a person who loves to travel, and recently the actress went to Mauritius to enjoy her free time. Taking to her social media account, the actress on Tuesday shared a string of pictures from her getaway.

While sharing the post with her fans, she wrote, "Vibe". Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@norafatehi)

In the pictures, Nora is with her photographer friend, Anup Surve. Nora, as usual, looks gorgeous in a black bikini top and blue shorts. Here is the picture shared by Nora:

The actress recently shared a video of herself dancing on the beach with her friends. Here is the post shared by the actress:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@norafatehi)

On the work front, the actress is currently basking in the success of her song 'Manike' with actor Sidharth Malhotra from the film 'Thank God' which also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.  Apart from that, she is also a judge on the dance reality television show 'Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa' and will also be seen in the next installment of Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Krrish 4'

