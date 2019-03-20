Nora Fatehi looks urban chic in a thigh-high slit dress—Pic

New Delhi: The beautiful Nora Fatehi grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public. She has an ocean of fans, with over 3.7 million followers on social media app Instagram and her pics and videos often go viral. Be it dancing with a bunch of kids or her popular song 'Kamariya' or setting the stage on fire with her breathtaking moves, we can never get enough of the Moroccan dancer-actress.

In her latest Instagram post, Nora aces the chic look in a leopard print thigh-high slit dress.

Check it out here:

Fans can't stop going gaga over the actress and have started showering her with love via comments.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan, Tabu and Aasif Shaikh to name a few.

It is one of the biggest releases of the year and is all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, June 5.

Nora has also teamed up with her 'Satyameva Jayate' co-star John Abraham for 'Batla House'.