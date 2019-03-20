हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi looks urban chic in a thigh-high slit dress—Pic

Nora will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'.

Nora Fatehi looks urban chic in a thigh-high slit dress—Pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful Nora Fatehi grabs eyeballs whenever she steps out in public. She has an ocean of fans, with over 3.7 million followers on social media app Instagram and her pics and videos often go viral. Be it dancing with a bunch of kids or her popular song 'Kamariya' or setting the stage on fire with her breathtaking moves, we can never get enough of the Moroccan dancer-actress.

In her latest Instagram post, Nora aces the chic look in a leopard print thigh-high slit dress.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

Fans can't stop going gaga over the actress and have started showering her with love via comments.

On the work front, Nora will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat'. The film has Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles and also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan, Tabu and Aasif Shaikh to name a few.

It is one of the biggest releases of the year and is all set to hit the screens on the occasion of Eid, June 5.

Nora has also teamed up with her 'Satyameva Jayate' co-star John Abraham for 'Batla House'. 

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsBharatSalman Khan
Next
Story

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt walk hand in hand at Zee Cine Awards 2019 red carpet—In pics

Must Watch

PT1M57S

Election Breaking: In blog post, PM Modi attacks Congress, Gandhis