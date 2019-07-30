close

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi makes denim look uber hot! See latest pics

Nora Fatehi makes denim look uber hot! See latest pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After 'Dilbar', Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is now famous as the 'O Saki Saki' girl. She not only win a million hearts with her impeccable belly dance moves in the song but also made sure that it rides as high as a chartbuster number.

Nora's track features in John Abraham's 'Batla House' which is slated to release on August 15, 2019. Incidentally, Dilbar was also a part of John's movie 'Satyamev Jayate'. Looks like, she is the lucky mascot for the makers.

Recently, Nora shared her pictures on Instagram looking totally fab!

Nora made denim look uber sexy. She posed impressively for the photo-op wearing long oversized denim ripped jacket with a pastel shade bodycon dress.

Her minimal make-up and flat ironed hair do is totally on point.

On the work front, these days she is busy promoting 'Batla House' on various platforms. After her small cameo in Salman Khan's Eid release 'Bharat', Nora will be seen in ace choreographer turned director Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D'. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor play the leads in the movie while Nora has a pivotal part.

 

Nora FatehiNora Fatehi picsO Saki Sakidilbar
