NEW DELHI: Dancer and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has once again set the internet on fire with her latest fashion statement. The actress is known for setting tongues wagging with her super hot dance moves and is popular in Bollywood for the same. She has featured as an item girl in several A-list films and is a favourite of many. However, she is also known for her unmatchable fashion sense.

The 30-year-old, who is blessed with one of the hottest curves in the tinsle villa, is known for her glamorous look. The diva never shies away from experimenting with her fashion choices, whether she is stepping out in the bay for a casual outing or completing a shoot. Nora is currently a part of the dance reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. And most of her looks from the show have been nothing less than stunning.

On Friday, the 'Dilbar' girl was captured by the photographers as she was entering her vanity van to get ready for the shoot. And once again, she created a lot of buzz for her bold outing. Nora was wearing a figure hugging denim bodysuit and low-waist pants that accentuated her enviable frame. However, the actress, who often makes news for her sartorial choices, failed to impress the netizens this time.

The trolls began slamming her and questioned her if she is influenced with former Bigg Boss contestant Urfi Javed.

"Urfi ka style viral ho raha hai."

"Unfi designer"

"Is she inspired from urfi"

"@urf7i is setting trenda for oothers"

"Ok @urf7i is giving tough competition to all"

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors'. Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji are also a part of the dance reality TV show hosted by Karan Kundrra.