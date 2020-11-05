हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi 'not a part of' Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

Earlier reports in sections of the media had stated that Nora would feature in an item number in the film, which would also feature Akshay.

Nora Fatehi &#039;not a part of&#039; Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom

Mumbai: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi is not a part of the Akshay Kumar-starrer, Bell Bottom. This was confirmed by her office on Thursday.

Earlier reports in sections of the media had stated that Nora would feature in an item number in the film, which would also feature Akshay.

"In the light of the recent reports about Nora Fatehi being roped in for a special song in 'Bell Bottom', as the spokesperson of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify that the actress is not a part of the film in any capacity. The stories of Nora Fatehi's association with 'Bell Bottom' are nothing but false and baseless," read a statement issued by Nora's spokesperson on the actress' behalf.

Directed by Ranjit M. Tewari, the film is a spy thriller co-starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta with Akshay, and is slated to release on April 2, 2021.

Nora is currently enjoying the success of her latest music video, "Naach meri rani", sung by pop sensation Guru Randhawa.

 

Tags:
Nora FatehiAkshay KumarBellbottom
Next
Story

Apurva Asrani on Poonam Pandey and Milind Soman pics: We are kinder to our nude men
  • 83,64,086Confirmed
  • 1,24,315Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,80,05,784Confirmed
  • 12,24,111Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M10S

Video: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal decides to ban firecrackers after reviewing COVID-19 situation ahead of Diwali