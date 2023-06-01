Nora Fatehi On Playing Helen in Her Biopic: 'It Would Be an Honour'

Nora Fatehi has carved a niche for herself in the industry. No wonder she has emerged as one of the most popular performers to date, winning a million hearts. Nora has drawn appreciation for her amazing dancing skills, both from audiences and her industry colleagues. Doing it yet again, Nora impressed the audience at the IIFA 2023 after she paid tribute to the legendary actress Helen. Nora danced to some of her iconic songs like 'Piya Tu' and 'Aaj Ki Raat' during her non-stop 10-minute performance, leaving the audience mesmerised. Now, Nora has expressed her wish to feature in the legendary actress' biopic.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Nora Fatehi said that it would be an "honour" if she is given the opportunity to play Helen in her biopic.

Nora Fatehi wishes to play Helen?

In the interview, Nora spoke about her IIFA performance stating that she did a lot of homework before getting into Helen's shoes for the event. From studying Helen's videos to observing her gestures, Nora admitted to having taken deep notes before the performance. "I had to be feminine, I had to be poised, I had to be very flirty and I had to own it," she added.

On being asked if she wants to play Helen's role in her biopic, Nora Fatehi called it an "honour" on her part. Nora said, "It would be an honour, I mean if the filmmakers ever think of me. As we have so many things in common. She came from a different country and I am too. Both of us were introduced to the world through dance and we have changed what dance meant in cinema. It seems we're mirroring each other. I think I would really be able to connect with that."