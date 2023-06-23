Nora Fatehi Oozes Hotness In Black Cut-Out Dress, Drops Sensual Video

New Delhi: B-Town diva and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi is a sight to behold in her latest sensual video. Nora, who has been making waves with her scintillating moves in dance videos, has dropped a sizzling video on Instagram. The actress is dressed up in a black cut-out dress that came with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Nora has been rulings hearts ever since she delivered an electrifying performance in the recreated version of 'Dilbar' song. Apart from her killer dance moves, Nora often takes to the spotlight with her ravishing looks.

Nora has lately been promoting her upcoming new song 'Sexy In My Dress', which releases on her Youtube channel. She also dropped a teaser of the music video on her account. Take a look:

Nora Fatehi was recently spotted shaking legs with Abhishek Bachchan at an event in Mumbai. The actor was dressed up in a black strappy dress and raised eyeballs with her stunning appearance.



NORA FATEHI'S BOLLYWOOD ENTRY

Nora made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, followed by featuring in Bigg Boss 9 a year later. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2. She has a huge fan following on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

On the work front, she recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana. Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana`s quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance.