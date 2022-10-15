Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a HOT bandeau bikini top with tiny denim shorts while dancing on the beach - Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's superlative dancing skills are known to one and sundry. She moves like a swan leaving onlookers stunned by her talent. Her recent video post on Instagram went viral and no, we are not complaining at all. Nora broke the internet with her dance on the beach.

She can be seen grooving to Chris Brown's recent song, Call Me Every Day featuring WizKid, in Mauritius along with choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. Nora Fatehi donned a peach-pink bandeau bikini set worn with a pair of tiny denim shorts.

For the unversed, Rajit Dev choreographed Nora in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack Light The Sky and looks like they are celebrating their moment as suggested by her Instagram story. She headlined the song with renowned female performers – Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi's super sexy dance number in Thank God song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra is the talk of the town these days. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, will release on October 25, 2022.