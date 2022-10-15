NewsLifestylePeople
NORA FATEHI

Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a HOT bandeau bikini top with tiny denim shorts while dancing on the beach - Watch

Nora Fatehi's hot dance: The stunner recently unveiled the FIFA World Cup 2022 soundtrack Light The Sky.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 08:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a HOT bandeau bikini top with tiny denim shorts while dancing on the beach - Watch

New Delhi: Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi's superlative dancing skills are known to one and sundry. She moves like a swan leaving onlookers stunned by her talent. Her recent video post on Instagram went viral and no, we are not complaining at all. Nora broke the internet with her dance on the beach. 

She can be seen grooving to Chris Brown's recent song, Call Me Every Day featuring WizKid, in Mauritius along with choreographer Rajit Dev and make-up artist Marce Pedrozo. Nora Fatehi donned a peach-pink bandeau bikini set worn with a pair of tiny denim shorts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

For the unversed, Rajit Dev choreographed Nora in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack Light The Sky and looks like they are celebrating their moment as suggested by her Instagram story. She headlined the song with renowned female performers – Emirati singer Balqees Fathi, Iraqi singer Rahma Riad and Moroccan singer Manal Benchlikha. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Nora Fatehi's super sexy dance number in Thank God song Manike with Sidharth Malhotra is the talk of the town these days. The film, featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh, will release on October 25, 2022.

Live Tv

Nora Fatehinora fatehi hot dancenora fatehi newsnora fatehi bikini picsnora fatehi photos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's light in the darkness of recession!
DNA Video
DNA: Man abuses Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar
DNA Video
DNA: Political analysis of 'Dirty Game' in Gujarat
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'Lollipop' to flood affected people
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 14, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Video games negatively impacting children's health
DNA Video
DNA: Heart attack no longer sees age!
DNA Video
DNA: Report on awareness about Organ Donation
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to Pakistan on Kashmir issue at UN
DNA Video
DNA: Education is necessary, Hijab is a compulsion?