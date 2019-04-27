Nora Fatehi performs on 'Dilbar' at Annual Caftan 2019—Pics

close

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi became a rage on the internet after her song 'Dilbar' from the film Satyameva Jayate starring John Abraham in the lead went viral. The song topped charts and was the most-loved tracks of 2018. Nora is known for her killer dance moves and she won a million hearts with the 'Dilbar' song. It became such a huge hit that an Arabic version of the song was also released, which was sung by Nora herself.

The actress performed on the Arabic version of 'Dilbar' song at the Annual Caftan 2019 held in Morocco.

She took to Instagram to share glimpses of her performance.

The Moroccoan beauty has captioned the pics as, “Performing Arabic Dilbar on stage with @fnaire_official for the annual Caftan 2019 @2mtv Live! It was a pleasure to perform and sing wearing this gorgeous Lehenga by @shantanunikhil on a bollywood themed act in Morocco”

She will next be seen in 'Bharat' that stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film also has Varun Dhawan, Sunil Grover, Aasif Shaikh, Tabu and Disha Patani on board.

'Bharat' releases on June 5 this year.

